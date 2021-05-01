COVID-19-sniffing dog on staff at Florida hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. – Three days a week, Buffy greets visitors at the entrance to Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. If they grant permission, she sniffs their feet seeking a whiff of active COVID-19 infection.

Few decline the offer when they see the yellow Labrador retriever with a wagging tail. People generally don’t love going to a hospital, said CEO Robert Meade, but, “Who doesn’t love labs?”

Buffy was trained by Palmetto-based Southeastern Guide Dogs as part of a four-dog pilot program for scent detection. Southeastern Guide Dogs has for years trained service animals and provided them for free to disabled veterans and people with vision loss. Scent detection, however, was new territory.

The original plan for 2020 was to train dogs to detect heightened levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. That could let the dogs know when to wake up military veterans suffering night terrors, or get them out of a stressful situation before a panic attack strikes.

The coronavirus pandemic derailed that plan, but opened the door to another. Small, early studies on dogs trained to detect COVID-19 in Europe — though still unproven — showed promise. Southeastern decided to give it a shot.

The four dogs selected were not the top of their class. In fact, they’d flunked out of Southeastern’s guide dog training.

“They all had small animal distraction, or prey drive, and they were a little high-energy,” the dogs’ trainer Laska Parrow said. But they all had another trait in common. “They were dogs that never gave up when a treat was hidden somewhere. These four, they just kept trying to find it.”

