Florida

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

Largest offload in vessel’s history, officials say

Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday offloaded a massive, record-setting haul of cocaine and pot in Port Everglades, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

