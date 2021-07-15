Orlando drug dealers face murder charges for woman’s overdose death, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two local drug dealers who are accused of selling a woman a deadly dose of fentanyl are now facing murder charges in connection with her death, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Records show the investigation began on Sept. 14, 2020, when 22-year-old Shiane Swiger was found dead inside a motel room on International Drive as a result of an overdose.

Police said they worked to determine who sold the woman the drugs, which led them to 23-year-old Commitris Long, who was arrested on Nov. 17, 2020. A grand jury returned an indictment on a charge of first-degree murder by delivery/drug overdose about a month later.

The investigation continued as police worked to find out who sold Long the drugs, according to a news release.

Records show police were able to identify 34-year-old Jennifer Brown as Long’s dealer. A grand jury was convened and returned an indictment on a charge of unlawful distribution of fentanyl on June 25.

She was arrested on July 1.

The two arrests mark the second and third of their kind for the Orlando Police Department’s Overdose Investigative Unit.