Man faces murder charge in Flagler County years after victim’s overdose death

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder more than three years after another man died from an opioid overdose in Flagler County.

A Flagler County grand jury granted an indictment Tuesday against Joseph Carrol, 42, at his home in Palm Coast for the June 2018 overdose death of Michael Joseph Burnett Jr.

Investigators said Carrol conspired with Allyson Dawn Bennett, 40, to supply Burnett with a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, which ultimately led to the man’s death.

“This was a tragic case. The poison that Carrol and Bennett gave to the victim wound up taking away her life and this is just another step in ensuring that justice is served. Let this be a warning to drug dealers, keep your poison out of Flagler County,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

Bennett was indicted for the same crime in January. Both are now locked up in the Flagler County jail.

A report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in November 2020 shows the rise of overdose deaths from fentanyl and heroin in Florida from 2007 to 2019:

Fentanyl & Heroin Deaths in Florida (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)