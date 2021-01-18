Second man faces murder charges after woman’s overdose death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man now faces a murder charge for supplying the drugs that caused a 19-year-old woman’s death, according to the state attorney’s office.

David Hare was indicted Jan. 15, on a charge of first-degree murder by distribution of a controlled substance. The indictment comes nearly a year after the death of Jessica Ackerman.

A warrant for Hare’s arrest was issued on Jan. 6, but he was already behind bars on an unrelated charge.

Ackerman died Jan. 22, 2020, after doing drugs with Daniel Bachert, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Bachert noticed Ackerman was in distress but waited more than four hours to take her to the hospital. Records show Ackerman was in cardiac arrest when she was dropped off.

Jessica Ackerman and Daniel Bachert (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Bachert provided the fentanyl to Ackerman but he received it from Hare, according to a news release from the state attorney’s office.

Bachert was indicted on Oct. 23, 2020.

No trial date has been set in Hare’s case.