Man who did drugs with woman before her death faces murder charge, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who obtained fentanyl that he then took along with a woman who ultimately ended up overdosing is now facing a murder charge in connection with her death, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Bachert, 27, is accused of not immediately seeking medical attention for 19-year-old Jessica Ackerman, who died on Jan. 22 after Bachert dropped her off at an area hospital.

Deputies said Ackerman and Bachert exchanged more than 50 calls and text messages the day before she died in which Ackerman initially asked Bachert if he wanted “to get down,” a term used to describe fentanyl or heroin.

As the conversation continued, Bachert said he’d been “dope sick” for the past few days “so a shot would rly rly help me out,” according to the affidavit.

Deputies said that based on surveillance video and cellphone records, they determined that Ackerman pickup up Bachert in her Chevrolet Volt and drove him to a Walmart on South Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka where Bachert met with a group of people in a dark-colored SUV as Ackerman waited in her vehicle.

During that time, Ackerman sent texts to Bachert telling him to hurry up and Bachert replied, “im waiting for it dudes spun," records show.

Deputies said they ultimately determined Bachert purchased drugs from a man in that vehicle who was arrested in February in Orange County on charges that included trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and trafficking in methamphetamine.

After the drug deal, deputies said Bachert got back into Ackerman’s Volt and they left the grocery store at 10:07 p.m. on Jan 21 and went back to Bachert’s house.

A roommate said he was sleeping in a converted garage area around 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 when Bachert came in and said Ackerman was “acting funny” and “I don’t think she’s doing too hot,” according to the affidavit. The roommate told Bachert to take her to the hospital and then he went back to sleep.

At about 6 a.m., deputies said Bachert woke the roommate up for a second and said something was “really wrong” with Ackerman and she had “foam all over her face.”

Ring doorbell video from the home that was taken at 7:27 a.m. shows Bachert carrying Ackerman, who appeared to be limp, and putting her inside her Volt, according to authorities.

“I gotta take this (expletive) to the hospital. I can’t carry her, man,” Bachert reportedly said in the video.

Deputies said the Bachert and his roommate drove Ackerman to a hospital and dropped her off there at about 7:34 a.m. Bachert later returned to drop off Ackerman’s cellphone to an employee at the front desk.

Records show Ackerman was in cardiac arrest when she was dropped off. CPR was performed for 20 minutes and ultimately she was placed in the intensive care unit and on life support. A do not resuscitate order was signed and she died shortly before 2 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Her death was caused by fentanyl, a medical examiner ruled.

Deputies said Bachert was kicked out of the house after Ackerman’s death and refused to return their calls.

He was ultimately located at a motel where he was staying with his former roommate, according to the affidavit.

Though Bachert was arrested in March, he was only recently indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder by distribution of a controlled substance. He’s being held at the Seminole County Jail.