Clear icon
74º

Local News

Man faces murder charge in Clermont overdose death

Victim died in January

Adrienne Cutway
, Web Editor

Tags: 
Crime
,
Lake County
Anthony Reinzi (Clermont Police Department)

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police say they’ve secured a grand jury indictment against a man accused of providing fentanyl to someone who overdosed earlier this year.

Records show the investigation began on Jan. 14 when a medical call was determined to be a fatal overdose. Information about the victim was not provided.

[TRENDING: Pub Sub fight silences UCF grad | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Fla. school forbids vaccines]

Authorities were able to determine that Anthony Reinzi provided the victim with the fentanyl that led to his or her death, according to a news release.

Police worked with the state attorney’s office to convene a grand jury and after hearing the evidence, they indicted Reinzi on charges of first-degree murder and death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl.

He is being held in Georgia on unrelated charges but will eventually be extradited to Florida.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: