Man faces murder charge in Clermont overdose death

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police say they’ve secured a grand jury indictment against a man accused of providing fentanyl to someone who overdosed earlier this year.

Records show the investigation began on Jan. 14 when a medical call was determined to be a fatal overdose. Information about the victim was not provided.

Authorities were able to determine that Anthony Reinzi provided the victim with the fentanyl that led to his or her death, according to a news release.

Police worked with the state attorney’s office to convene a grand jury and after hearing the evidence, they indicted Reinzi on charges of first-degree murder and death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl.

He is being held in Georgia on unrelated charges but will eventually be extradited to Florida.