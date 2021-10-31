4 killed, including toddler, in 2-vehicle crash in Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A car driving in the wrong direction in the Florida Panhandle hit another vehicle, causing it to go up in flames and killing four people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Among the people who died in the crash late Friday in Bay County was a 2-year-old boy, according a report from the highway patrol.

The sedan, whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 when it collided with the second car. The impact ignited a fire which engulfed the second sedan.

Also killed in the crash were the driver and two passengers in the car that caught fire, the FHP report said.

Two passengers from the first car were taken to a hospital with conditions ranging from critical to serious.