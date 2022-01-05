6-year-old fatally struck by truck while walking to school in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – A Central Florida kindergarten student was fatally struck by a pickup truck while walking to school on Wednesday morning, police said.

The 6-year-old child was crossing U.S. 92 while heading to Auburndale Central Elementary School when the incident happened.

An Auburndale police news release said the driver didn't realize he hit the child and continued driving. Another driver let him know what had happened, the police report said.

The truck driver immediately returned to the scene and cooperated with police.

While the investigation was underway, police said the child's father came by and was told what had happened.

Police said it was still dark when the crash happened.

The child’s name was not released.