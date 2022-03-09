Florida boy killed, 7 other children injured in crash

Several people injured in crash on US27 in northern Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A teenage boy died and six other children were injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into a car on U.S. 27 in South Florida, officials said.

Two women in the car and the truck driver were also injured in the crash Tuesday afteroon near the Broward and Palm Beach county line, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead, the agency said. There were conflicting reports about his age.

The car carrying two adults and the children was heading north when it was hit by the truck.

Officials said injured passengers were taken to hospitals in both counties.

A news release from the highway patrol said the driver was a 31-year-old woman from Opa-locka. The other injured adult was a 31-year-old woman from Miami.

Three of the victims suffered serious injuries, while the others had minor injuries, troopers said.

The 33-year-old truck driver from Oakland Park also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Ad

The Broward and Palm Beach Sheriff's offices assisted at the crash scene.