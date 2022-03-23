USF selects prominent lawyer, grad as new president

TAMPA, Fla. – The University of South Florida’s board of trustees has elevated the school’s interim president to the official position.

The trustees voted Tuesday to hire Rhea Law, a prominent Tampa attorney and USF grad, to replace Steve Currall, who resigned in July. Law had been hired to temporarily replace him. The trustees chose Law, 72, over Jeffrey Talley, a former chief of the U.S. Army Reserve who has held several academic positions.

“Rhea Law knows USF through and through,” said search committee chairman Mike Griffin, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Just like USF, Rhea is scrappy. She works hard. A lot of folks have counted her out, they count us out, but to their own peril.”

Law's contract has yet to be negotiated, but her annual pay will be between $760,000 to $1.1 million.

Ad

The state Board of Governors must still approve the selection.

USF has approximately 32,000 undergraduate students.