Florida police officer shoots, kills man armed with rifle

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade police officer fatally shot a man who called 911 and warned he was going to kill someone if officers didn’t respond immediately.

When officers arrived at the location near Miami on Monday evening, they found a man in his 70s outside a home with a rifle, Miami-Dade police said.

“He was very clear that he was going to cause harm,” Interim Police Director George Perez told reporters at the scene.

Perez said an officer tried to deescalate the situation. He asked the man to put down the firearm. The man did not comply and the officer fired, striking and killing him, Perez said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.