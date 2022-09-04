2 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Palatka, police say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition following a shooting in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department.

Officers said shots rang out just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday night on N 18th Street near Vick’s Supper Club, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

[TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges after threatening to crash plane in Mississippi, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Captain Matt Newcomb of the Palatka Police Department said there was a large group standing in a parking lot when an argument broke out.

A witness who lives near the scene said they heard loud music coming from the area, then it got quiet.

The witness said after the music stopped, they heard about four or five shots.

Four people were taken to the hospital, and two died from their injuries, police said. Two others remain in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The victims were driven to the hospital by others in the crowd.

Multiple shots were fired and hit several cars that were parked in the area, according to investigators. They are looking into if the vehicles are related to the shooting.

Investigators said they have information on a suspect and are working towards leads in the ongoing investigation.

Police said they can not elaborate on what information they have at this time.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: