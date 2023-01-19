Police chase ends with woman’s body found in car

LONDON, Ky. – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in the back of a car that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.

A state trooper noticed a car driving in a careless manner along the interstate in Madison County around 10 a.m. and pulled the car over, state police spokesman Scottie Pennington said Wednesday morning. As troopers approached the vehicle, it sped away, and state police pursued the car southbound along I-75 into Laurel County.

The car struck two state police cruisers in Laurel County before it was stopped and the driver, a man, was taken into custody. Police looked in the car and found the body of a deceased woman in the back seat, Pennington said.

Police have not released the identity of the man or the woman who died. Pennington said the man was being interviewed by investigators Wednesday morning. It was not yet known how the woman died, he said. Police believe the man was from Florida, Pennington said.

State police were treating the area on the interstate as a crime scene, causing traffic delays, Pennington said.

