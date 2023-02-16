Man dies in fall from 18th floor of Florida construction site, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died after falling from the 18th floor of a construction site, according to police.

The fall happened Wednesday morning in Sarasota.

Investigators said the man was painting on the 18th floor of the building around 10:30 a.m. when he fell down to the fifth floor. Police do not know what caused the man to fall.

The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The department said it is believed the man’s death is accidental.

