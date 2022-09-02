Two arrested after burning live raccoon, Sarasota deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Thursday after setting fire to a live raccoon in a dumpster, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, were brought into custody following the incident, which the sheriff’s office shared video of on social media.

Many citizens asked about our investigation into a disturbing viral video of a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster. Today we share another video likely to go viral depicting the two people responsible. Alicia + Roddy Kincheloe are behind bars following one of the (con’t) pic.twitter.com/AcuWDujCiJ — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 1, 2022

According to state records, Alicia Kincheloe is the manager of Food Vigilantes, a food truck business in Sarasota.

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe face felony charges for aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia Kincheloe faces an additional charge for altering, concealing or destroying evidence.

The sheriff’s office stated that more details are expected to be released Friday. Check back with News 6 for updates.

