Man arrested after 3 dead dogs, 1 dying dog found in Edgewater house, police say

William Demchick, 43, faces four counts of felony animal cruelty, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A man was arrested after police found three dead dogs and one dying dog in an Edgewater home on Friday while investigating an animal complaint.

Police said a home inspector told them that the house owned by 43-year-old William Demchick was in “deplorable condition.”

[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

During a search of the home, three dogs were found dead inside small cages and another was provided emergency medial assistance before also dying, according to investigators.

Police officers saw a “large amount” of animal feces covering the floors, according to reports. Officers also said they saw spiders, cockroaches and cob webs.

Demchick was identified as the homeowner and owner of the dogs, police said. Demchick was subsequently arrested on four counts of felony animal cruelty, according to officers.

The dog that was taken for medical treatment, Sasha, was underweight and dehydrated, reports show. The Edgewater Animal Shelter told police that Sasha also had fleas, worms and bed bugs, according to reports.

When questioned, Demchick told officers that he had not had time to bury the dogs and did not have time to clean up the house, according to reports.

Police said Demchick was being taken into custody when they learned that Sasha died at the shelter. Demchick “appeared to show no emotion” when he was told that Sasha died, according to reports.

Ad

Demchick was booked into Volusia County jail, where he is being held on a $40,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: