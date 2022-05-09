Edgewater High School crew teams aim high at national competitions

Fresh off winning state championships, the crew teams at Edgewater High School are looking ahead to bigger competitions at the end of the month.

EDGEWATER, Fla. – Fresh off winning state championships, the crew teams at Edgewater High School are looking ahead to bigger competitions at the end of the month.

Both the girls and boys teams won at states. They will be competing in a renowned regatta in Philadelphia and at nationals in New Jersey.

“I feel like my whole life I’ve been preparing just for this trip and this race,” junior Robert Barton said. “It’s going to be such a huge thing. It’ll be something I never forget.”

Noelle Zinn, whose also a junior, is also excited to participate in the bigger tournaments.

“States is such a smaller group,” Zinn said. “When you go to nationals, the group gets so much larger. Being able to fight for a spot, whether you win or not and actually compete, is one of the coolest things ever.”

The team started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the trips. The link can be found here.