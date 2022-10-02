Crash with semitruck at Okahumpka intersection kills 1, hurts another, FHP says

OKAHUMPKA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning in Okahumpka that involved a semitruck and an SUV left a passenger in the latter vehicle dead and its driver injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 8:44 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 470 and 33, troopers said.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a preliminary crash report, the SUV’s driver — a 33-year-old Bradenton man — was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, who was not identified at the time of this report, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the semitruck — a 43-year-old Brandon man — was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, troopers said.

A roadblock, established for the entire intersection, remained at time of writing while investigators worked to process the scene, as well as for diesel fuel cleanup.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: