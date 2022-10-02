Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Orange County roadway, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was struck and killed early Sunday on Turkey Lake Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:49 a.m. on Turkey Lake Road, south of Sand Lake Road, troopers said.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a preliminary crash report, a pickup truck driven by a 52-year-old Orlando man was involved in the crash. The Orlando man suffered no injuries, troopers said.

The other individual, so far only described as a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

A roadblock was established on Turkey Lake Road which remained in place at the time of this report as Traffic Homicide Investigators continued to work the scene.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information available, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: