2 injured after Orange County crash, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando Tuesday evening left two people injured after they were trapped in a car, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said the crash happened near the intersection of University Boulevard and Orange Lake Drive.

Upon arrival, crews said they found two people trapped in a vehicle, both of whom were successfully removed.

No information was provided on the pair’s condition or whether any other people were involved in the crash.

Both people were taken to the hospital following the crash, according to OCFR.