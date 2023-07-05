85º

LIVE

Florida

7-year-old shot, killed in Florida on Fourth of July

Fight leads to gunfire on Tampa boat ramp

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Crime, Tampa, Fatal Shooting

TAMPA, Fla. – A 7-year-old was shot and killed in Tampa during a fight between two groups, according to police.

The child was found Tuesday night on a boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to the Tampa Police Department, there was a fight between two groups that escalated, leading to shots fired.

The 7-year-old was shot in the head, according to WFLA-TV in Tampa.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The child was taken to a hospital and later died, officials said.

Investigators said a man was shot in the hand but was expected to be OK.

Details of what led to the fight, including information about the suspected shooters, have not been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email