7-year-old shot, killed in Florida on Fourth of July

TAMPA, Fla. – A 7-year-old was shot and killed in Tampa during a fight between two groups, according to police.

The child was found Tuesday night on a boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to the Tampa Police Department, there was a fight between two groups that escalated, leading to shots fired.

The 7-year-old was shot in the head, according to WFLA-TV in Tampa.

The child was taken to a hospital and later died, officials said.

Investigators said a man was shot in the hand but was expected to be OK.

Details of what led to the fight, including information about the suspected shooters, have not been released.

