WATCH: Florida deputy jumps onto runaway boat

A Pinellas County deputy jumped from one speeding boat to another in order get control of a runaway vessel on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County deputy jumped from one speeding boat to another in order to get control of a runaway vessel on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the captain of a boat went overboard, but the boat kept going, reaching speeds of 41 mph with no one at the wheel.

The sheriff’s office said the coast guard tried to use a device to stop the boat’s prop, but it did not work.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Deputies said a sheriff’s office boat then matched the speed of the runaway vessel. Video shows the deputy was able to climb aboard and take control of the boat.

The driver of the boat was saved by a nearby good Samaritan.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: