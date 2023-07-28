WATCH: Florida man shot by law enforcement after taking hostage during chase, deputies say

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot by law enforcement following a chase during which he took another man hostage, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

John Corker, 36, was shot Thursday night when three deputies and an officer with Dade City police opened fire on him after he pointed two guns at them, according to a news release.

Investigators released video Friday from body cameras and the sheriff’s office’s aviation unit showing deputies and Dade City police pursuing Corker.

The sheriff’s office did not say what initially prompted the chase.

The video from the aviation unit begins with Corker ditching his SUV and running into the woods behind a store as the vehicle continues rolling, according to investigators.

Deputies said the video shows Corker in the backyard of a home, even entering a shed at one point, before jumping into a van. Deputies can be heard in the bodycam video saying Corker had carjacked an older man.

John Corker, 36 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Later in the aviation unit video, a man is seen getting out of the backseat of the van and trying to force his way into the driver’s seat before the van takes off, knocking the man to the ground.

After this, the aviation unit can be heard saying Corker has something in his hands, which turned out to be a pair of guns, according to the news release.

The video then shows the deputies and officer arrive and take cover as Corker points a gun at them, the sheriff’s office said.

The bodycam shows Corker taking cover behind a pickup as law enforcement orders him to drop his weapon multiple times before opening fire.

Investigators did not say how many times Corker was hit.

He faces charges of armed burglary of a vehicle, grand theft of a vehicle, armed carjacking, armed burglary of a residence, armed kidnapping, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

