Florida firefighters take on burning recycling center

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Firefighters in Pensacola worked through the night to tackle a burning recycling center, video shows.

The Pensacola Fire Department around 8:21 p.m. Tuesday sent multiple crews to Southern Recycling, located along South Myrick Street. The response effort included at least four firetrucks, a ladder truck and a fire boat, the department said on social media.

No injuries have been reported at the time of this writing, with crews still on scene as of early Wednesday.

No other details have been shared.

