Apopka police look to question person seen starting a fire at Kelly Park School

Apopka police are searching for a person of interest after a fire was started at Kelly Park School on Monday morning.

APOPKA, Fla. – A fire was started early Monday morning at a K-8 school in Apopka, according to police.

Fire crews were called to Kelly Park School, located at 4700 Jason Dwelley Parkway, around 4:50 a.m.

According to investigators, a person entered the school around that time and started the fire at the building’s entrance, causing damage.

Detectives released images of the person, who appears to be wearing dark pants, black shoes, a black t-shirt, a red long-sleeved undershirt and a face covering. The person was also seen carrying an MCM backpack.

Images taken of the person of interest involved in the fire at Kelly Park School (Apopka Police Department)

The school opened just last August, with 735 students being registered at that time.

Construction on the school began in February 2021 and was finally completed in May 2022 — a few months before the school year kicked off.

Apopka police said the fire is being investigated by the police department, fire department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information on the arson is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department at APDCID@Apopka.net or anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

