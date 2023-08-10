83º
Orlando condo fire investigated as possible arson

Fire reported at Rosemont Green Condos

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire at an Orlando condo was possibly set by an arsonist, according to fire officials.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Rosemont Green Condos off South Lake Orlando Parkway.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, the fire started on the back porch and extended into the condo and reached the second floor.

The fire was contained to the unit, but the condo sustained significant damage.

Assistant Chief Creed McClelland said there were a couple 911 calls from a witness who said there were people in the area when the fire started.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

