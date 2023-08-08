Woman arrested after man found stabbed to death in Daytona Beach house fire, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman was arrested just over a month after a man was found stabbed to death in a house fire, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Nichole Maks was arrested Saturday night after testing revealed her DNA was found on a knife near the man’s body, police said.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department was called to the fire on July 1. In the home’s second story, a bloodied knife was found near a man, later identified as Michael Cerasoli. He was found with multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The landlord of the home was contacted, and he told detectives that Maks lived with the victim in the home. Maks was found a few hours later with a hammer and knife in tow and she was wearing no shoes and bled profusely from certain points of her body, according to an arrest affidavit. Her apparel was also torn and bloody.

When she was questioned, she would often change her story or deny answering, police said. She denied knowing the victim and when she later became agitated, she refused to speak and requested an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Police said when she was told that detectives were going to seize her DNA, she asked for a drink and Maks was given a diet Mountain Dew. She procrastinated drinking it and when the detective attempted to take the can away, Maks resisted and poured the can of soda all over her body and hair, the affidavit shows. She kicked and pulled at officers while they tried to get her into the patrol car.

DNA results came back from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for the knife found next to the victim and matched Maks’ DNA, the affidavit said.

Maks faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest with violence.

There is no information available regarding the fire started.

