Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was stabbed to death in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers said they responded around 1:46 a.m. to 622 Clark St., where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, then died at the scene, according to the department.

Police said a person of interest has been identified and located, but did not provide any more details.

Anyone with any information on the fatal stabbing is asked to call Detective J.Roces at 386-671-5246.

