81º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Fire burns house on Terry Drive in Atlamonte Springs

Cause of blaze under investigation

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Altamonte Springs, Fire, House Fire
Crews battle a house fire in Seminole County, Florida.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A fire broke out early Monday at a house in Altamonte Springs.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home on Terry Drive, west of State Road 434.

It’s not known if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire, with video showing flames and thick smoke coming from the house.

Neighbors said flames kept popping up.

“(Firefighters) got it contained and then another part would go up,” Jennifer Wells said. “The garage was a big one. They were hitting the plywood with an axe to get the garage door off.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email