Fire burns house on Terry Drive in Atlamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A fire broke out early Monday at a house in Altamonte Springs.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home on Terry Drive, west of State Road 434.

It’s not known if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire, with video showing flames and thick smoke coming from the house.

Neighbors said flames kept popping up.

“(Firefighters) got it contained and then another part would go up,” Jennifer Wells said. “The garage was a big one. They were hitting the plywood with an axe to get the garage door off.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.