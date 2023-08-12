Sumter vehicle fire shuts down southbound lanes along I-75

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle fire along Interstate 75 on Friday evening caused closures along the highway, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said that the fire was discovered around mile marker 330, just before the WIldwood Exit.

The southbound lanes were shut down until further notice, though two of the southbound lanes were reopened later in the evening, deputies announced.

Deputies urged drivers to find alternate routes while first responders deal with the problem.

