Fire damages Seminole County church pantry

Fire started in AC unit, fire department says

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Crews fight a fire in the pantry of the Apostolic Church of Jesus, Fellowship Ministries in Altamonte Springs. (Seminole County Fire Department)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A Seminole County church said its award-winning food pantry may have to shut down after a fire Monday night.

Seminole County fire crews said a window air conditioning unit caught fire at the Apostolic Church of Jesus, Fellowship Ministries on Ford Drive in Altamonte Springs.

While the fire department said the fire didn’t extend beyond the AC unit, the church said the pantry may be a total loss. The pantry has been in operation for over 30 years, and the church said last year it provided more than 1.5 million meals.

The church said it is going forward with a food distribution event Tuesday morning, because it is getting a semi-truck of food.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

