Crews battle large apartment fire in Seminole County

Firefighters respond to Sapphire at Winter Park Apartments

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A large apartment fire broke out Tuesday morning at a complex in Seminole County.

Video from the scene showed crews fighting the flames at the Sapphire at Winter Park Apartments, just off State Road 436 near Howell Branch Road.

The fire has been knocked down and it is unclear how many units have been damaged or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

