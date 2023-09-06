Florida man arrested after trying to cross Atlantic in ‘hamster wheel’ vessel: report

For the fourth time, a Florida man has been arrested for trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a homemade, human-powered “hamster wheel”-type vessel, according to BBC.com.

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted Reza Baluchi, 44, about 70 miles off Tybee Island, Georgia, in late August, according to the report.

Baluchi has tried three similar voyages previously, including off Flagler County in 2014, all of which ended in Coast Guard intervention, according to the report.

The Coast Guard said it was determined that Baluchi was on an unsafe voyage. According to BBC.com, he refused to leave the vessel for three days and claimed he had a bomb on board. He later surrendered, and it was discovered that the “bomb” was fake, officials said.

Baluchi faces federal charges of obstruction of a boarding and violation of a Captain of the Port order.

Read the full story at BBC.com.