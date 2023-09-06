What The Honk: Train tracks are not turning lanes

I definitely love being on the streets with you, but the honks, I’ve determined, are just about everywhere

ORLANDO, Fla. – I definitely love being on the streets with you, but the honks, I’ve determined, are just about everywhere.

We haven’t seen bad parking in a while on “What The Honk,” so here’s a Toyota for you. Two for one, if you look closer.

Remember, this is a loading zone and under no circumstance a parking space.

News 6 Photojournalist “Goose” sent this one in and it’s completely self-explanatory. Never are you to use a train track as a turning lane in order for you to get turned around in a construction zone.

This was off of Orange Blossom Trail, where the new Packing District is located. If traffic wasn’t already a mess, imagine the crash.

I have to be completely honest. If I was on scene at this crash and this driver did this, I probably would have lost my mind.

The driver approached the crash scene, drove over the cones and then sped away. By the way, yes, the St. Cloud Police Department did stop him and he got a ticket.

