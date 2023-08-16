What The Honk: What are you even doing?

What I’ve learned over the past few days is when you mix high temperatures and back to school, it is a great viewing time for those honks.

Check out this silver Miata. This occurred along Longwood Hills and Rangeline in Seminole County. This area is littered with signs that say pay attention to the traffic pattern, I have absolutely no clue what this car is doing.

The fact that I recognize this parking lot is sad. It’s because I see this every time I’m in this area. St Cloud, there are no exceptions to anything when it comes to parking in your city. This Honda Fit may fit in this spot but it has to be a spot first.

Pick a lane, any lane, just pick a lane. This was a steel shot from a video I watched and the driver was originally in the left turning lane then now in the through, but trying to get all the way over to the right. Some of you truly don’t deserve driver’s licenses.

