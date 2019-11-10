Man found dead in Wildwood, deputies say

WILDWOOD, Fla. - A 61-year-old man was found dead in Wildwood on Saturday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Majed Kotait was found dead in the yard of 9915 County Road 231 in Wildwood on Saturday morning, deputies said.

Just prior to Kotait's body being discovered, a vehicle registered to his name was found submerged in the water at the Lake Deaton Boat Ramp, deputies said.

Deputies are investigating the incident as a homicide.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call 352-793-2621.



