Former Orlando teacher arrested again on molestation charge

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who pleaded guilty to molesting students at an Orlando area school has been arrested again.

According to his arrest report, Orange County sheriff's deputies arrested Jayrico Hamilton, 27, at his home on Aug. 28 on a warrant out of Virginia Beach.

According to the one-page report, Hamilton faces a charge of aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 years old.

He's being held on no bond at the Orange County Jail.

In a deal with prosecutors in March, Hamilton's pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

At that time, he was accused of molesting several children at the Bright Horizons Learning Center in Orlando.

In May, a judge sentenced Hamilton to 15 years probation.

Jeff Herman is an attorney for the children's parents in Hamlton's criminal case and in the civil case now working its way through the courts.

"In my opinion, kids of the world are safer when this man is behind bars," he told News 6.

Hamilton's attorney Cheney Mason has not responded to requests for a comment on the new arrest, nor have attorneys for Bright Horizons.

News 6 contacted the Virginia Beach Police Department to get more details about Hamilton's new charge, and they have not yet responded.



