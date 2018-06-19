Funeral plans announced for children killed in Orlando hostage situation

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of four children killed in a daylong hostage situation last week is still grieving as it finalizes plans to honor their lives.

"The family is continuing to grieve considerably and coming to the realization that the children are not coming home," the family's lawyer said Tuesday.

More than a week after the four children -- Irayan Pluth, 12, Lillia Pluth, 10, Aidan Lindsey, 6,, and Dove Lindsey, 1 -- were shot dead and found by officers after a 21-hour standoff came to an end, the family's lawyer announced plans for a visitation and funeral in their honor.

A private visitation will be held this week for immediate family only, according to the Benenati Law Firm's website.

The public is invited to honor the children during a funeral Mass that will be held Saturday at St. James Catholic Cathedral Church, in downtown Orlando, the family's lawyer announced. The service will begin at noon and will take place at 215 N. Orange Ave.

The public is welcome to attend and offer its prayers and condolences, the law firm wrote, but should be aware that space and parking will be limited.

"We are forever grateful for your outpouring of support for Ciara, and invite you to share in this day with us, celebrating the lives of these beautiful children," the lawyer wrote on the firm's website.

Orlando police said last week that they believe the children were killed by 35-year-old Gary Lindsey Jr. as they slept. Police said Lindsey was also found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound when the standoff ended.

Mina said Aidan and Dove are believed to be Lindsey's children, and Irayan and Lillia are his girlfriend's.

Family members, including the children's mother, are still accepting donations through a GoFundMe page.

Lindsey also shot through the door of the apartment, injuring Orlando officer Kevin Valencia. Donations are still being collected for Valencia, who remains in critical condition.

