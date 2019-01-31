'Gone with the Wind' celebrates 80th anniversary by returning to theaters

Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler ("Gone With the Wind")

For two days only, “Gone with the Wind” will return to the big screen to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

Many have probably never seen the iconic movie in theaters.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 3. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. both days.

This is not the only movie to return to theaters lately. “The Wizard of Oz” just had a run in theaters and will return for encore showings on Feb. 3 and Feb. 7. Check this link for showtimes.

Tickets can be reserved at FathomEvents.com.

Celebrate the 80th anniversary of Gone with the Wind when it returns to the big screen 2/28 & 3/3 for an exclusive two-day cinema event. Tix on sale today: https://t.co/AEbEm85Qao pic.twitter.com/iX0ogkiYJQ — Fathom Events (@fathomevents) January 25, 2019

