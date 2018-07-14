Gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine talks marijuana, minimum wage on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - With a month-and-a-half left until voters head to the polls for the August primaries, former Miami Beach Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine sits down with Justin Warmoth for this Sunday's "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com."

Levine, who made millions in the cruise line industry before getting into politics, will lay out his plans for Florida, explain why he feels his business background will propel Florida's economy and react to President Trump's pick to be the next Supreme Court justice.

He'll also share his ideas about raising the minimum wage, legalizing recreational marijuana and improving the state's education and health care systems.

The Democrats also running for governor are Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Winter Park businessman Chris King, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, and billionaire Jeff Greene.

Congressman Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam are the two Republican gubernatorial candidates.

