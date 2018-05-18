Orlando native, Florida governor candidate Chris King on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - In almost three months, Florida voters will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the August primaries.

Right now, four Democrats and two Republicans are vying to be the state's next governor, including Winter Park native Chris King.

On “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth,” King shared his thoughts on eliminating the death penalty, legalizing marijuana, gun control, and much more.

The Democratic candidate is ramping up his campaign by going on a 10-day statewide tour, meeting voters and laying out his visions for Florida, which include reshaping the state's criminal justice system.

King said he wants to end private prisons in Florida and reduce the state's inmate population.



“I would suggest mass incarceration has wrecked families in the state of Florida,” King said. “When I’m talking about reducing it, I’m largely talking about for non-violent offenders."

The Democratic candidate said his focus is on the social and economic impact those prison sentences have on not just the offender, but their families.



“What I’m trying to do is develop a set of policies that are more fair, that are more responsible,” King said. "Policies like giving judges more ability ... and control to determine the right sentence as opposed to mandatory penalty.”



King said many other states are already following the practices he would like to see in Florida, including majority Republican states.



“Florida has kept to the back of the pack (on) doing these things,” King said.



"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

Use the links below to follow stories along with "The Weekly."

