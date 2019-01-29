Take part in News 6's panel discussion on 'Generation Under Fire: Guns, Safety & Rights'

ORLANDO, Fla. - If there's a question you'd like answered about firearms and their impact on the community, now is your chance to ask.

On Feb. 11, News 6 is hosting a special day of coverage called "Generation Under Fire: Guns, Safety & Rights," during which we'll explore gun-related issues and what effects firearms have had on the Central Florida region.

As part of our coverage, we're bringing in a panel of experts for a town hall discussion that will be aired live on ClickOrlando.com from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and we're inviting our readers to take part in the conversation.

Viewers can submit questions online for the panel, which will include law enforcement officials, school specialists, lawmakers and a mental health expert, as the town hall is happening live on ClickOrlando.com.

Members of News 6's digital team will be reading the questions as they are submitted and passing appropriate ones along to News 6 investigative reporter Mike Holfeld, who will be moderating the panel, for a chance to have the question answered by one of the experts. The live chat will be embedded at the bottom of this article on Feb. 11 beginning at 6 a.m.

Those who would like to submit their questions ahead of time are also welcome to do so by using the submission form below. Members of the ClickOrlando.com team will filter through the questions and make sure that the panelists are made aware of what readers want to know when the time comes.

Anyone who is unable to fill out the form or join the live chat can email questions to acutway@wkmg.com by noon on Feb. 11.

For more information on News 6's special coverage, go to ClickOrlando.com/GunViolence.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.