How Disney volunteers are making magic for Central Florida students

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World volunteers made magic Friday, organizing hundreds of school supplies they collected over the summer.

About 30 volunteers went to A Gift For Teaching headquarters to get the work started. Marilyn West is a Walt Disney World ambassador and was also volunteering Friday.

"It is so important to give back to this community, because we had over 74,000 cast members at the Walt Disney World resort, so all of our cast members coming together to support youth education is just a wonderful cause," West said.

Every year, cast members spend the summer collecting all sorts of school supplies for students and teachers for their annual back-to-school drive.

"So earlier this year, (there were) over 40,000 books that were donated by Disney World of Publishing, in conjunction with First Book here at A Gift for Teaching, so it's really important to support this community that we live and love in," West said.

West said all of the supplies will be donated to students in Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola and Polk counties.

Central Florida students return to school Monday.

