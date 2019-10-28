Man hit, killed by SunRail train in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was hit and killed by a SunRail train as it left the Kissimmee station Monday, according to Kissimmee police.

The train was leaving at 6:22 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian on the tracks near Dakin Avenue, police said. The man was hit near the crossing when the signals and lights were on, authorities said.

Some SunRail trains heading to and from Kissimmee have been delayed as authorities investigate a pedestrian-related incident, according to police.

Kissimmee police said Monday morning that no southbound trains or trains coming north from the Poinciana station would be available while the investigation was underway.

HAPPENING NOW: Kissimmee Police have Monument Ave blocked off at the railroad crossing after a man was struck and killed by a SunRail train. Investigators say the victim was crossing the tracks just after the train left the station about a block away. https://t.co/rzQzEECzQk pic.twitter.com/Kr1gz8j3Rf — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) October 28, 2019

The victim's name has not been released.

Trains P313 SB is cancelled due to the previous incident. All other trains are on time. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) October 28, 2019

Police said the incident is contained to the area of West Monument and the railroad tracks and is believed to be isolated. Traffic in the area was also blocked as the investigation was underway.

No other details regarding the incident were immediately available.

