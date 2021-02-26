DEO director set to present analysis of Florida’s aging unemployment system

ORLANDO, Fla. – The findings of a three-month analysis of the Department of Economic Opportunity’s aging Connect system is scheduled to be presented Monday in Tallahassee to the state Senate Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

Sources told News 6 DEO Director Dane Eagle had expected to make the presentation to the Senate Appropriations Committee to present the anticipated cost of revamping the system.

It is likely there will be two or three options each with a different price tag.

[TRENDING: All Florida Publix locations now offer vaccine | John Morgan settles beef with Arby’s | Last chance to go to space]

Ad

In an interview with News 6 late last year, Eagle conceded the current system could not handle the staggering demand for unemployment benefits.

“There’s a lot more we need to do,” Eagle said. “My job will be to go to the Legislature with that review and some ideas and recommendations so we can fix this once and for all.”

Eagle said he would be asking for an additional $5 million to bring in additional staff to handle the calls for unemployment issues.

But that request has nothing to do with the software overhaul needed to meet the current demand.

There will be public testimony during the meeting scheduled to run from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

State Sen. Linda Stewart, of Orlando, said she wanted to see the numbers before she decided whether the system should be updated or simply replaced.

Ad

“To fix it is going to cost a lot of money,” Stewart said. “Because there are a lot of problems.”

Stewart has been working with News 6 to help get unemployment accounts in front of DEO supervisors.

Many unemployed workers report waits for benefits as long as a year.

“With all the money we’ve put in so far, we haven’t had a good cure,” the veteran lawmaker said.

The report is based on a three-month analysis by ISF INC., an IT and strategy firm with several states in the company’s list of clients.

The findings follow a 2019 review by Florida’s Auditor General.

The audit found 17 problems and presented specific recommendations to repair the system but the state never acted on the recommendations.

Stewart predicts the cost of revamping the current system could easily exceed $10 million that would be added to the $119 million the state already invested into the system last year.