Orange-Osceola State Attorney pens new policy for law enforcement deadly force cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy shot and killed 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin outside the Florida Mall in August 2020. It became one of six cases where officers used deadly force inherited by State Attorney Monique Worrell when she was sworn-in in January of this year.

“It’s interesting to state that when we walked in there were six, so on day one I was already behind,” Worrell told News 6 said.

After creating a COVID-19 policy and a death penalty policy, Worrell has now created an Officer Involved Critical Incident Policy.

“What I wanted to do was create a consistent policy that the community, as well as law enforcement, could rely on — on how these incidents would be handled in my administration,” Worrell said.

When an officer uses deadly force in Orange and Osceola Counties, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, so an independent agency with no connection to the officer is handling the case.

Under Worrell’s new policy, her office will now conduct its own investigation to run concurrently with FDLE’s

“Not only will one of our investigators show up to the scene, but also my Deputy Chief,” she said.

