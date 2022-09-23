Tech company shares ‘real-time’ data to help stop vehicle warranty robocalls

In response to the FCC’s recent order that requires voice providers to stop phony vehicle warranty robocalls, Nomorobo — a phone protection technology company — is now providing what it describes as a “real-time auto warranty dataset” to help carriers and regulators identify and block the unwanted sales pitch.

Company CEO Aaron Foss told News 6 the robocalls are convincing and many times, will reference the make, model and year of your vehicle.

“The way they get this data is from data brokers or any kind of data breaches,” Foss said. “From what we’ve been hearing Americans have been fleeced by these warranty plans that don’t cover anything.”

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission received more than 427,000 complaints from consumers regarding telemarketing calls for warranty and protection plans with auto warranties at the top of the list.

Foss said the Nomorobo system successfully blocks and intercepts the calls for its customers.

Although there is no formal partnership with the FCC or phone carriers, Foss is making the company’s data available now since the calls are expected to peak moving into the fall and holiday season.

“Every day, Nomorobo protects its users from this and millions of other robocalls. Our proprietary, automatic call screening technology allows us to stay one step ahead of the robocall scammers.” Foss said.

Investigators told News 6 robocalls have become one of the weapons of choice for various con-games, many launched off-shore.

Caroline Obrien-Buster, special agent-in charge for the Orlando branch of the U.S. Secret Service, said if you have any doubts, do some basic detective work.

“Why would you ever agree to buy a warranty via a phone,” Obrien-Buster said. “It’s easy to call your local auto dealer and say, ‘Hey, are you guys offering this?’”

These calls start with a recorded voice that delivers a convincing message: “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty” and ends with the victim being tricked into buying worthless coverage.

The FCC, carriers and the public can access Nomorobo’s auto warranty scam information database at by clicking here. Consumers can protect themselves with Nomorobo apps or similar apps available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

If you think you have been duped by one of these calls, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com.

