Man to plead guilty in Florida postal carrier robberies

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida man accused of robbing three U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022 has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, court records show.

Darius Rodney Capers will plead guilty to attempted postal robbery, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the agreement. Capers has also agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy.

Capers admits he served as a lookout and getaway driver in his Jeep Grand Cherokee while an unnamed accomplice robbed a mail carrier in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood on Oct. 4, 2022.

The robber, who implied he had a weapon, stole a U.S. Postal Service “arrow key” that can be used to unlock mailboxes, like the kind found at apartments and multi-residential facilities, prosecutors said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Two days later, Capers acknowledged he was again present as an accomplice stole another USPS key from another postal carrier just down the street from the first robbery.

On Jan. 9, 2023, authorities said Capers’ Jeep was captured on surveillance video at the post office in Orlando’s Azalea Park neighborhood when an unidentified subject leaned out of the passenger door, used an arrow key to open a USPS collection box and began throwing mail into the vehicle.

Capers is also accused of taking part in the robbery of a Fort Lauderdale mail carrier on Sept. 14, 2022 and the attempted robbery of a mail carrier in Tampa on Oct. 25, 2022.

Capers is among several Central Floridians who have been recently accused of mail-related crimes.

Tarick Jean Charles is awaiting trial for his alleged role in a conspiracy to steal an arrow key from a postal worker, then recruit others to steal mail, alter stolen checks and deposit them into bank accounts at branches around town.

Jordan Jax and Tarod Goodman Jr. were arrested in January after prosecutors claim the men stole mail on multiple occasions using a postal key.

There is no indication from court records that those mail theft cases are related.

[READ FULL PLEA AGREEMENT BELOW]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: