2 men accused of stealing mail from USPS in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two arrests were announced Thursday in a string of mail thefts from USPS collection boxes in Marion County and for the possession of a stolen postal key, according to the Department of Justice.

Jordan Jax, and Tarod Goodman Jr., both 23, were arrested after evidence gathered in an investigation showed the pair stole mail on multiple occasions using a postal key, according to a news release.

Jax and Goodman were lifting mail for around four months, as officials said court documents support this timeline from October 2022 to Jan. 24 of this year.

Marion County deputies and the U.S. Postal Inspector reviewed surveillance and found the duo loading the stolen mail into Jax’s vehicle, the release states. Investigators were also able to retrieve the key that was being used to open the collection boxes.

Jax and Goodman each face up to five years in federal prison in the mail thefts and up to 10 years for possession of the postal key.

